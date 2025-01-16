179 Viney Creek Road, Tea Gardens is on the market with First National Real Estate



179 Viney Creek Road, Tea Gardens

Price: $820,000 – $870,000

DISCOVER the quintessence of a serene tree change near the sea with this magnificent 22.5-acre semi-rural retreat, nestled in the prestigious Viney Creek Road, Tea Gardens.

Offering an idyllic setting for those yearning to escape the city’s bustle, this expansive landholding invites you to craft your dream home amid the tranquillity of nature.

The property boasts a harmonious balance of partially cleared spaces, ensuring privacy while providing a canvas for your architectural aspirations.

To complement the natural surrounds, a brand new 110,000L Colorbond water tank has been installed, accompanied by two sturdy 20,000L concrete water tanks, securing your water supply for a sustainable lifestyle.

Power is also available nearby.

Situated merely a 10-15 minute drive from the charming Tea Gardens and the Myall River, local amenities are within easy reach. Indulge in the array of shops and restaurants that add vibrancy to the locale or take a short journey to the pristine beaches of Hawks Nest for a refreshing dip or a leisurely stroll along the shore.

Embrace the opportunity to create your sanctuary, where the allure of acreage living and the proximity to coastal bliss harmoniously blend.

At 179 Viney Creek Road West, your dream of a tree change near the sea awaits.

Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.