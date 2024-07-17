CHATS presents ‘A Vicar of Dibley Christmas’ in Coffs Harbour



THE nation’s favourite chocolate-loving vicar and her beloved sidekicks are back, bringing the little village of Dibley to the stage in Coffs Harbour.

Directed by Jenny Garrett, CHATS Productions presents ‘A Vicar of Dibley Christmas – The Second Coming’ at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from 26 July to 6 August.

When Hugo and Alice return from their honeymoon, Alice finds she is putting on weight and turns to the vicar for advice.

After coping with the village quiz and organising the week of Radio Dibley, Geraldine is desperately trying to bring the Dibley Parish Council to some order.

Just when things couldn’t get any more bizarre in Dibley, Geraldine is stunned when Alice actually has a good idea.

Why not put on a nativity play?

Why not indeed!

What can possibly go wrong?

The Coffs Harbour stage production has been adapted from the original TV series by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer with permission of Tiger Aspect Productions.

