ChiLL empowers you to get dead set your way

ChiLL, Choices in Later Life, presents its next seminar as part of Dying to Know Day at The Shoreline Retirement Village on Tuesday 8 August.

The free program typically goes for two hours and ends with a panel discussion, followed by a smorgasbord of takeaway resources for participants.



The emphasis throughout is a practical demonstration about how to access the services and people that assist in the formidable list of tasks around dying.

It is aimed at groups of mentally competent seniors and their family and carers, or anyone who works in end-of-life care.

Coordinator of ChiLL, and one of the program speakers, Max Brinsmead, spent four decades overseeing the arrival of lives as an obstetrician but believes that the medical profession needs to do better at the other end of life.

“With informed patients exercising their choices, I witnessed a revolution in childbirth, such as the support offered by partners and birth doulas in the delivery room,” Max told News Of The Area.

“Now, with palliative care and other choices, it is time we provided advice about all of the options to those facing the next and last big event from life.”

Judy Jackson, another contributor to ChiLL, and well known for her community advocacy in emergency preparedness as a volunteer with Australian Red Cross Emergency Services, said: “it’s a dead certainty that you will die, so be ready by being prepared for the inevitable. It’s one of the kindest things that you can do for your family and loved ones.”

The seminar program invites participants to explore their options when planning for death, beyond the familiar ‘making a will’ and whether to be ‘cremated or buried’.

ChiLL came about through the personal experience of long-time local community volunteer, Jill Nash.

When her husband died overseas in his forties, she was left not only with the loss of a life partner and a family of teenagers, but an overwhelming tangle of legal and financial affairs.

“I resolved from that time to help others avoid the additional grief and prepare better for their end of life,” Jill said.

Four decades later, with the assistance of Max, a retired medical practitioner and Judy, Jill launched Choices in Later Life (ChiLL).

The program covers topics that include: Enduring Power of Attorney and Enduring Guardianship, Advanced Care Planning and How to Assemble an Advanced Care Directive, Preparing the Family and Other Carers, Palliative Care – What it is and isn’t and How to Access it, Voluntary Assisted Dying – the NSW legislation, Death Doula Services including Local Resources, Organ Donation, Funeral Planning and How to Celebrate a Life.

“We have provided five seminars in Retirement Villages on the Mid-north Coast of NSW over the past 12 months, to a total of about 200 persons,” said Max.

“We plan to continue around 4-6 seminars a year between Woolgoolga and Nambucca Heads and west to Bellingen.

“We have, to date, required that a host provide a venue and refreshments.

“We have received a sponsorship donation of $300 from Woolgoolga Rotary Club,” he said.

“All other resources have been provided by our contributors as volunteers and by donation.”

Anyone interested in hosting a ChiLL presentation can get more information from Judy Jackson, phone 0417 923 333 or from the Website brinsmead.net.au

By Andrea FERRARI