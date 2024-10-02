Church Street upgrade expected to be completed in November



WORK on the upgrade to Church Street, Gloucester is expected to be completed in November.

The $1.5-million project has been funded under the Federal Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund.

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the upgrade, between Phillip Street and Hume Street, would see improvements to drainage efficiency, removal of gutter bridges, rehabilitated road pavement, new asphalt surface and line-marking.

“This is a busy area through town and I know that despite the current inconvenience with the works taking place, local motorists will certainly welcome this project when it is finally completed,” Dr Gillespie said.

Stage one of the project is from Hume Street to the intersection of Bent Street followed by stage two from the intersection of Bent Street to Phillip Street.