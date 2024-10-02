Environmental Impact Statement lodged for Stratford Renewable Energy Hub



THE Stratford coal mine, south of Gloucester, is closing, and owners Yancoal have come up with a plan to turn it into the Stratford Renewable Energy Hub.

The idea is that electricity will be generated at the site through a combination of solar panels and pumped hydro.



According to Yancoal, “the amount of electricity generated will be equivalent to the daily consumption of approximately 140,000 to 180,000 households and will avoid 320,000 to 550,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per annum”.

The project will require the construction of about 660,000 solar panels and a new dam in the adjacent hills, with a connecting tunnel.

The idea is that water will be pumped from existing voids to the upper dam using solar generated electricity. When electricity is needed for the grid, water will be released from the top dam to flow down the tunnel to the lower dam past an electricity generating turbine.

A Yancoal report says: “At $1.8 billion, the capital cost of the Project represents one of the largest capital projects in the Gloucester Valley.

“It would bring new investment to the region, 350 construction jobs, ten ongoing operational jobs and increase local supply and flow-on economic effects in the Gloucester Valley.”

The project requires 685ha of land, of which 325ha will be within the already disturbed Stratford Mine site. Another 250ha is cleared pasture while 110ha is native bushland.

Yancoal has recently lodged its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) with the NSW Department of Planning.

According to the Department the purpose of the EIS is to assess the economic, environmental and social impacts of the project and is to help the community and others to get a better understanding of the project and enable them to make informed submissions.

Gloucester residents can view the EIS on the Planning Department’s website from early October and can make submissions supporting or opposing this significant project.

By John WATTS