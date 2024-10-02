Gloucester High year 12 students farewell school



THE Gloucester High School quad was abuzz with excitement and nervous chatter last Thursday as the 2024 graduating class shared a BBQ breakfast with parents and teachers.

Year twelve student Ava Crocker described the last day of school as “bittersweet”.



Tallulah Ashby told News Of The Area (NOTA) finishing high school “doesn’t feel quite real just yet”, while Abbey Seale highlighted her excitement.

“It came up really quick,” Abbey said, “but yeah I’m excited.”

Some students, like Thomas Hooke, already have a clear direction for their future in place.

“I applied for an Australian Defence Force (ADF) gap year, I got into all that and I’m going down next year,” he said.

Anna Lenehan meanwhile has her sights set abroad.

“I’m taking a gap year and going to England, and the year after I’m going to Newcastle University for Media and Communications,” she said.

Amber Smith however is staying true to her country roots.

“I’m into agriculture, so I’m not going for an ATAR, I’m just going to TAFE and getting certificates through that,” she said.

Thomas Troope was looking forward to getting out of the classroom and shaking off some pent-up energy with a class game of paintball later that day.

“Our head teacher is coming with us so we’ll get some payback for all the years,” he said.

Proud parent James Hooke told NOTA, “It’s really lovely seeing these young fullas [sic] about to take on the world.”

Other parents expressed their relief.

“Oh my god you made it,” said Sharon Latimore, while Leanne Wakefield went one step further.

“It’s lovely to see that you all made it alive until the end of the year,” Leanne said.

By Meghan CORCORAN