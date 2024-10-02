Gloucester Regional University Study Hub opening soon



TAREE Universities Campus (TUC) will officially open the Gloucester Regional University Study Hub in the coming weeks at 78 Church Street, Gloucester.

TUC opened in Taree in December 2020, with the university study hub made possible through Federal Government funding.



TUC now has over 350 students registered for education support.

“We recognised the need for students right across our MidCoast LGA to access a space dedicated toward supporting them to achieve their higher education qualifications,” said TUC CEO Donna Ballard.

“With this focus on making education accessible it is important that we have more than one university study hub in the MidCoast area.”

The study hub has been welcomed by the Gloucester Business Chamber, who have worked to ensure it meets the needs of students aiming to study close to home.

“The study space is due to open soon and provides a modern and funky space for Gloucester students registered with TUC to make use of,” said Matt Clinch, President of the Gloucester Business Chamber.

“We are motivated in supporting them to achieve their degrees and qualifications.

“Geographically we acknowledge the need to grow our own skills here.

“Providing opportunities to our young people for future skilling, this is the key to the ongoing growth of our economy.”

The Gloucester Study Hub will operate from Suite 7 in the Majestic Arcade at 72 Church Street.