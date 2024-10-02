Music in an old tin shed: Classical musos impress at Craven Creek



THERE’S a rusty old, corrugated iron shed on a farm a few kilometres out of Gloucester on Craven Creek Road, which for most of the year is home to a possum or two, a tractor, a few bales of hay, and the occasional snake. However, on one weekend in September each year, the shed hosts some of the nation’s most accomplished classical musicians.

The shed is on the farm “Kingfisher”, which is owned by Jenny and Greg Lindsay.



They bought the property in 2012 and say one of the attractions was that the shed contained a structure that looked something like a stage.

Greg has always been entrepreneurial and Jenny is a great organiser.

Soon after buying the farm they decided to put on their first concert in the old shed, having no idea where it could lead.

It was very much a family affair.

Their daughter Heather was then part of a string quartet and its members agreed to come and perform.

“We had no idea how it might go,” Greg said.

“We leafletted the town and promoted it as much as we could locally.

“People had to bring their own chairs, and the entrance fee was just a gold coin.

“It turned out to be a great success.”

This year’s festival on 21 and 22 September was sold out.

It featured Ensemble Offspring who captivated the audience with a range of contemporary music, including the world premiere performance of “Craven Creek Chants” by Australian composer Ross Edwards.

This was interwoven with “The Bulahdelah-Taree Holiday Song Cycle” by former local poet Les Murray, narrated by Guy Noble.

On the Friday, members of the ensemble performed for both primary and high school students.

Primary school music teacher Sarah Soupides said the students were “spellbound”.

“They listened to an alto flute, a bass clarinet and a marimba played in amazing ways to sound like birds and a didgeridoo.”

On the Sunday morning, the Elvina String Quartet played a selection of more traditional chamber music and blew everyone away with their energy and vitality.

By John WATTS

