Gloucester student launches fundraiser to ‘save the rhinos’



GRADE six student Clarry Fulton began his quest to “save the rhinos” three years ago.

Last week he took one step towards that goal, running a fundraiser for the Australian Rhino Project.



“I’ve wanted to do this fundraiser for three years now since I was in about year three,” Clarry said.

“So this was my opportunity to do it,” he said.

Clarry is certainly no slouch when it comes to knowledge of the species.

“There are five species of rhino – three in Asia and two in Africa,” he told News Of The Area.

“The two in Africa are critically endangered because of poaching and habitat loss.

“They poach the horns for the ivory and it’s a big black market in Asia,” he said.

Each term year five and six students at St Joseph’s Primary select a charity they wish to organise a fundraiser for.

Clarry, joined by classmates Taya Carmody and Lola Forbes-Collins, set about planning a charity day for the Australian Rhino Project.

Adam McCann, Acting Principal at St Joseph’s Primary, spoke to the benefits of the fundraising program.

“The children come up with their own ideas about what they want to raise money for; what is close to their heart.

“We are a small school and the parents have been so generous with the cakes and slices supplied,” he said.

Jenny Jenson, a pastoral care worker at St Joseph’s, said the initiative instils key skills in participating students.

“The amazing thing is that it gives the kids those leadership skills and they feel like it’s their project,” she said.

Ahead of the fundraiser, Taya Carmody explained the planned activities.

“We’re going to be doing pin the horn on the rhino and a bake sale,” she said.

“We’re doing a raffle for it too.”

Pointing to the assembled charity tables, Lola Forbes-Collins expressed, “With the food we mostly did treats, cupcakes, cookies, and brownies and stuff.

“We also have some fruit because you need to be healthy,” she said.

All money raised will be donated to the Australian Rhino Project.

By Meghan CORCORAN