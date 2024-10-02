Nominate now for Dungog Shire Australia Day Awards



NOMINATIONS for the 2025 Australia Day Awards are still open and will close on Friday, 18 October 2024.

Dungog Shire Council is inviting the community to nominate individuals, organisations and teams in the following award categories:



● Citizen of the Year (25 years and over)

● Young Citizen of the Year (25 years and under)

● Environmental Citizen of the year

● Senior Sports Award (over 18 years of age)

● Junior Sports Award (18 years of age and under)

● Volunteer (as an individual) Service to the Community

“Nominations may be made by individuals or organisations, and should focus on achievements in the 2024 year,” a council spokesperson said. Nomination forms are available from the link provided, or via Council’s Administration Centre, Dungog Library, Paterson Country Café, Vacy General Store Cafe & Gifts, Gresford General Store & Crossroads Cafe and Foodworks East Gresford.

Completed nomination forms must be received by Council no later than 4.00pm Friday, 18 October 2024.

Enquiries concerning the Australia Day Awards should be directed to Gina Radford on 4995 7777.