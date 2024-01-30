City of Coffs Harbour initiate enforcement action on illegal camping



THE City of Coffs Harbour is taking proactive action to tackle illegal camping at the Jetty Foreshores.

Illegal free campers have created a pinch point at the Foreshores, which is exacerbated over the summer holidays.



In response, the City has increased patrols for illegal camping on City-managed land at the Jetty Foreshores, providing verbal warnings and handing out warning notices.

Fines are being issued when illegal campers do not comply.

According to the City, the land used by illegal free campers is in large part managed by Property and Development NSW, a State Government agency, which means City rangers have no jurisdiction to move people on.

“It’s a perennial issue, and one faced by many coastal communities, but the City has been constrained as the illegal camping at the Jetty Foreshores has been taking place primarily on state-owned land,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said.

Council rangers have been active despite the limitations – handing out 80 warning notices to campers/vehicles on City-managed land at the foreshores just before Christmas.

On City-managed land, rangers gave out 30 verbal and fourteen formal warning notices over the Christmas-New Year period, and fifteen fines were issued.

City of Coffs Harbour’s Acting General Manager Andrew Beswick said rangers will continue to actively patrol the City-managed land – including over the weekend – and issue fines where appropriate.

It’s understood Property and Development NSW is assessing signage and fencing options on the land it manages at the Jetty.