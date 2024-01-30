Chrome Bumper launch Hot Rod show and shine event in Woolgoolga



THE CHROME Bumper Show and Shine made its debut at C.ex Woolgoolga on Sunday 21 January, bringing to life the dream of founder Darren Bromell, President of the Mid North Coast Hot Rod Club.

The steamingly humid day brought 120 hot rod vehicles to Woolgoolga, with visitor attendance well into the hundreds.



A hot rod stalwart, Darren has been blown away with the support.

Having launched the Chrome Bumper brand as an online magazine in mid-2023 with his “super tech nerd mate” Nick Clayton, the pair agreed on organising a small car and owner meeting.

“But it hasn’t started small – it’s just gone bang,” Darren told News Of The Area.

“It was a super success by all measures, with well over 100 registered vehicles on display.

“Cars featured were from every decade and every country.

“We had muscle cars, classics, customs and hot rods as well as restored to original and one-owner examples,” he said.

“Chrome Bumper hit a home run and we look forward to growing and making this an annual calendar event.”

Darren said a commonality exists between all those involved in the hot rod community.

“We’ve all been in the same boat.

“It’s really cool to see.

“In talking and hearing others’ stories I learned that I wasn’t the only one taking nine years to build my car.

“During the process there were a couple of times I nearly threw in the towel.

“It got so hard, I couldn’t figure stuff out and I couldn’t get answers but I did get through and that’s what people like to hear about.”

Chrome Bumper now brings together a community of like-minded rev-heads to share stories, knowledge and experiences.

The team consists of Darren, his wife Jacqui (AKA ‘the accounts department’) and Nick Clayton.

“Our collective superpowers have gelled into a slick team.

“Nick compiles and edits then takes all my words and photos and makes it look professional.

By Andrea FERRARI

