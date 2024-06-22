City of Coffs Harbour shortlisted for innovation recognition



CITY of Coffs Harbour has been shortlisted for the 2024 Australian Financial Review’s ‘Most Innovative Companies’ list in the ‘Government, Education and Not For Profit’ category.

“This is a significant achievement in itself and a reflection that we are shaking up industry standards and transforming the organisation from the inside out,” City of Coffs Harbour General Manager Natalia Cowley said.



“Innovating to better serve the community is one of our key drivers and it’s already seeing results.”

Entries for the Financial Review’s competition opened in April, and the City told its story of the service innovations taking place in the new Harry Bailey Memorial Library and in the organisation itself.

“Our transformation has been far-reaching, thorough and ongoing,” Ms Cowley said.

“It began with a restructure last year when the City was $5.3 million in the red and saddled with an unrealistic capital works book.

“Reimagining how the City should serve the community sustainably saw us march to a position of $15 million in surplus in the year of the restructure – which is practically unheard of.”