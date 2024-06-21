Coffs art group open ‘Mountains to the Sea’ exhibition



COFFS Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) members are downing their paintbrushes and pausing their pens on completion of works for their upcoming exhibition, ‘Mountains to the Sea’, which opens on Sunday 23 June.

Group members report gaining significant inspiration from themed exhibitions such as this one.



Just closed, the ‘Size Matters’ exhibition produced numerous pleasing and experimental works.

“Themed exhibitions give CHCAG members a goal to work toward, alongside a challenge to create outside of their preferred subject matter,” CHCAG president Sue Roberts told News Of The Area.

“For example, those who excel in portraiture can try their hand at landscapes.

“Themes also encourage creative thinking, providing a fresh perspective for artists, and keeping their art practice interesting and invigorating.”

Thematic exhibitions also give a cohesiveness, continuity, and coordinated look to the gallery.

While this makes an exhibition easier to hang, the “different interpretations are exciting for the gallery visitor too”, said Sue.

Also showing in the Mountains to the Sea exhibition are entries from CHCAG’s three special interests groups: Porcelain Painters, Coffs Calligraphers, and Printmakers.

“All of these groups are active and evolving, meeting at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery on the first, second, and fourth Saturday of the month respectively.

“As always, new learners are welcome, and to this end introductory beginners’ classes are held to both encourage membership and help existing members to polish up their skills,” said Sue.

The Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery space has recently been expanded to accommodate the many works entered into exhibitions.

While the group operates out of gallery space, its members are fundamentally a number of artists sharing their diverse interests with others in a friendly, social and supportive atmosphere, offering programs for beginners through to the more advanced.

Mountains to the Sea opens at 2pm on Sunday 23 June; all are welcome and light refreshments will be provided.

The gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Entry is free.

By Andrea FERRARI