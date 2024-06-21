ETC supports local communities through Community Quest



THE Enterprise and Training Company (ETC) recently celebrated its 35th anniversary by launching an initiative called ‘Community Quest’.

This endeavour supported five local community organisations in Coffs Harbour with over $8,000 worth of much-needed supplies.



The community organisations benefitting from the Community Quest were Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC), Groundworks, Lifehouse Care, Pete’s Place, and the St Vincent de Paul Society.

Each said they greatly appreciated being involved in the activity.

The idea was born through ETC reaching out to various local community organisations to see if there were any projects the ETC leadership team could assist with.

Five community organisations responded and shared details about the support they needed, and ETC decided to help all of them.

“The organisations provided lists of essential items and support and we developed the briefs from there,” ETC’s Executive Coordinator Lisa Klenk told News Of The Area.

The Community Quest had a timeframe of three hours and started from the mud brick huts in Duke Street, the site of ETC’s first office 35 years ago.

Five teams were each provided details about the community group they were assigned to assist; what they needed to assist with; their mission on how they could achieve this; a budget; and requirements of what they needed to purchase (although they could purchase additional items outside of this).

“After making a plan, the teams headed out to the shops to purchase what was needed and then onto their assigned organisations to complete their activities e.g. make up breakfast/baby/pamper/emergency/hygienic/winter packs, fill pantries and assemble furniture,” Lisa said.

Staff from recipient organisations were impressed with the level of commitment from the ETC employees.

“The ETC staff were so energised and threw themselves into the tasks with such speed and dexterity, they left us breathless,” said Yvonne Wynen from the St Vincent de Paul Society.

“I am delighted to share their work on the packs with the community we see in Coffs Harbour doing it tough.”

ETC CEO Damon Munt said ETC’s vision, to make a positive impact on people’s lives, guided every decision made during the Community Quest.

“At ETC, our commitment to community extends beyond business operations,” Damon told NOTA.

“We are in community, with community, for community.

“Through support, collaboration, and understanding local needs, we aim to be trusted partners, not just a brand.

“Our goal is to cultivate a legacy of trust, respect, and positive impact in every community we touch.

“Activities like Community Quest and the ETC Community Support Fund prove that we truly live by vision, mission and values.

“We believe in the power of community and growing together.

“The Coffs Harbour community has supported ETC for over 35 years, and we are thrilled to be able to give back in a way that directly impacts people in need, to make a positive impact on their lives,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI

