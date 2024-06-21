The Dream Entourage lights up Coffs Harbour’s Yarrila Place



COFFS HARBOUR’S Yarrila Place hosted ‘The Dream Entourage’ last Thursday, an event which gave local musicians and business leaders the opportunity to share their creativity, insights and experiences.

The free event was organised by ‘Flash’ Wilson, who was delighted with the outcome of the inaugural gathering.



“It’s an amazing building, and last week was a great opportunity for the community to engage with such a fantastic community space,” Mr Wilson said.

“There’s lots of incredible talent on the Coffs Coast, and this is a perfect venue to showcase locals of all ages and talents.”

Mr Wilson, who shared his personal journey through a challenging childhood and overcoming adversity, emphasised the importance of community support and growth.

“We want The Dream Entourage to be an event where people come together and grow from one another.

“Whether it’s local business leaders inspiring the community, creatives, musicians, or professionals, we can learn a lot from and be inspired by each other,” Wilson stated.

One highlight of the event was Mark Taylor’s demonstration of the ‘Digital Studio’ at Yarrila Place, which impressed the participating singers with its state-of-the-art sound equipment and technology.

“It was fantastic to see everyone engaging with the facilities and making the most of what is on our doorstep,” Mr Wilson said.

“The sound equipment is next level and there was a person recording a podcast when we visited.”

Mr Wilson has big dreams for future events.

“We received wonderful feedback from local business owners, so this isn’t a flash in the pan, pardon the pun.

“We are looking to build on this and grow this community initiative.

“I was 50 years old yesterday but feel half that age because I’m invigorated by the opportunities within our community,” he said.

Fourteen-year-old Dylan Wigley opened the entertainment, singing classics such as ‘Lean on Me’ by Bill Withers and ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.

Singer-songwriter Sarah McKenna’s beautiful harmonies combined wonderfully with the earthy grit of Vinnie Sibio as they performed ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘Stuck in the Middle with You’.

Debadoo closed the event with powerful renditions of ‘Here Comes the Rain’ and ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ by Crowded House, pleasantly surprising library goers, staff, and passersby with the vibrancy that live music brings to the venue.