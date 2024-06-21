Finalists announced for Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards



A RECORD number of nominations have been received for the Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards.

The annual awards – presented by City of Coffs Harbour and Yandaarra Aboriginal Advisory Committee – showcase Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, organisations and businesses making a positive difference to life on the Coffs Coast.



“The committee has confirmed 32 finalists – across all seven categories – which is a fantastic result for a recognition program which continues to grow in stature,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos said.

The awards are named in part after Aunty Grace Roberts, who was a key driver in the construction of Aboriginal housing near the Park Beach Plaza in the 1970s.

Her granddaughter, Leanne Roberts, rallied the community in April to nominate people for the awards.

“She (Aunty Grace) always used to say: ‘Be strong and just do it’,” Ms Roberts, an Educational Leader at Kulai Preschool, said.

“This is my grandmother’s award and I’m just here to back her up.”

City of Coffs Harbour City Planning and Communities Director Chris Chapman said the awards serve as a way of publicly thanking outstanding local First Nations people.

“The diversity in the nominations underlines the strength of the process this year,” Mr Chapman said.

The finalists are:

Grace Roberts Memorial Community Development Award: Des Ahoy, Noelene Skinner, Aunty Irene Briggs-Laurie, Heather Duncan, Lucas Walker-Craig, Gloria Mercy, Kevin Dumas, Allison Hart.

Youth of the Year Award: Eliza Morris, Ace Findlay, Kylie Russell.

Arts and Cultural Achievement Award: Jessica Mercy, Darryl Lockwood, Tareik Hart, Gloria Mercy, Daniel Dootson, Lauren Dootson, Uncle Tony Hart.

Sporting Achievement Award: Matthew Montgomery, Tigerlilly Green.

Community Organisation or Business of the Year: Wadjar Gallery – Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre, iSISTAQUIT, Nyami Gawbarri, Coat the Coast, Jalay Jalay Dance Troupe, OneMob Radio.

Aunty Award: Aunty Jenny Skinner.

Uncle Award: Uncle Billy Cook, Uncle Kevin Wilson, Uncle Kevin Dumas, Uncle Christopher Mcdonald, Uncle Mark Cuddy.

The community is invited to see the winners of the Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards announced at a special ceremony on Monday 8 July at the start of NAIDOC Week.

“This will be the first time the awards will be held in the River Oak Room at Yarrila Place and given the substantial Indigenous contribution to the new cultural space that in itself will be significant,” Mayor Amos said.