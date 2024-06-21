45 years of volunteer success at Crowdy Bay National Park



THIS year marks the 45th anniversary of volunteer bush regeneration by the Mid North Coast branch of the National Parks Association of NSW in Crowdy Bay National Park in conjunction with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The project began with the aim of eradicating highly invasive bitou bush on the iconic Diamond Head.



From 2000 onwards the project ramped up, benefitting from generous grant funding which allowed contractors to assist in habitat restoration.

Currently the ongoing work is funded by a third grant from the NSW Environmental Trust.

Group representatives say these funds have enabled the project to advance enormously, covering hundreds of hectares and a variety of habitats.

For the past 24 years, aerial spraying of bitou bush on foredunes and cliff edges has been undertaken by NPWS.

“For many years now we have run a week-long camp based at Kylies Beach in May and more recently a three-day follow up camp in September,” volunteer coordinator Sue Baker said.

“The onground work of the highly dedicated volunteer team has clocked up a massive 636 hours in the past year.

“The team’s work includes restoration of endangered littoral rainforest at the northern end of Kylie’s Beach that now has 74 native species recorded.

“Bitou bush has been eradicated from all the sites in which the volunteers work and all the work sites are in the best condition ever.

“We are now at the point where new sites can be taken on.

“A huge thank you must be paid to NPWS and our dedicated park ranger.”

The next camp will be held on September 11, 12 and 13.

For information phone 6559 7134.

