Coffs City United’s gala day brings joy to young footballers



COFFS City United kicked off their first Gala Day of the year, an event hailed as a stunning success by the 42 teams in attendance spanning from Corindi to Macksville to Dorrigo.

After years of decline following the COVID-19 pandemic, Gala Days for six- and seven-year-olds are making a vibrant comeback, thanks in large part to the efforts of participating clubs.

Coffs City United president Brett Hodgekiss shared the carnival atmosphere experienced by the footballers.

“Last Sunday, Coffs City United FC proudly hosted our inaugural MiniRoos Gala Day for under sixes and sevens at Forsyth Park in Coffs Harbour,” he said.

“Our goal was to create a day brimming with fun and to provide more opportunities for young kids to play football in the region.

“As a club we wanted to get an annual day in place that clubs can add to their calendar and hopefully adopt a similar model to host their own.

“The day was a huge success with 42 teams entered from across the region.”

Hodgekiss emphasised the importance of having fun.

“On the ground it was a fantastic carnival atmosphere with teams playing a minimum of four matches against teams they would not usually play in the regular competition.

“All the matches were played in the spirit of the game and every participant had fun and received a participation medal.

“We heard reports the medals were being worn till bedtime and then to school the next day,” Hodgekiss laughed.

By David WIGLEY