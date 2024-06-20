Group 2 Rugby League midseason review



THE 2024 Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season has passed its midway point.

Here is how each club has fared so far this season.

Nambucca Roosters: The front runner all season, setting the benchmark with an undefeated first grade season so far.

A dominant force this season scoring 302 points and conceding just 96 in their seven wins.

Sawtell Panthers: Have been the big improvers this season sitting second on the ladder after claiming the wooden spoon last year.

The Panthers Women’s Tackle team remain undefeated so far in the inaugural season.

Macksville Sea Eagles: One of three teams with more wins than losses this season, and like Sawtell are another improver from last season after not playing finals.

The Sea Eagles Reserve Grade and Under 18s both sit at the top of the ladder undefeated.

Their Women’s Tackle team also sit in second spot on the ladder, with the Sea Eagles the only club to have teams sitting in the top four of all four senior competitions.

Woolgoolga Seahorses: The defending premiers have been a traditional mid table side this season, beating the teams below them but losing to the teams above them on the ladder.

Could still be a threat in the finals, having shown their premiership credentials last season.

Grafton Ghosts: An up and down season for last season’s semi-finalists, and have yet to show the form they have displayed in recent seasons.

South Grafton Rebels: Last season’s minor premiers and runners up have struggled to achieve their 2023 form this year, with just one win so far.

Have shown their potential in the last two weeks with close losses to the top two teams on the ladder.

Coffs Harbour Comets: Have made a tough start to the season, but their first win of the season against the Panthers showed they could still play spoiler for the rest of the competition.

The Comets reserve grade side remain unbeaten as they look to defend their premiership.

By Aiden BURGESS