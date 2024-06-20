Coffs Harbour Netball Association teams have successful State Titles



COFFS Harbour Netball Association’s senior teams have had successful campaigns at the Netball NSW Senior State Titles in Sydney.

After months of preparation including training, games and attending many carnivals, the Coffs Harbour representative teams all had very successful campaigns over the June long weekend.

The Coffs Harbour Under 17s team took home a state title in Division 3, which Coffs Harbour Netball Association president Tanya Slaviero said was an outstanding performance.

“The Under 17s put in tremendous effort to secure first place at Senior State Titles in Division 3, marking a noteworthy achievement dreamt by every player,” she said.

“Despite facing tough competition throughout the weekend, they showcase their talent and resilience, resulting in them coming out on top.

“Their outstanding performance has brought great pride to Coffs Harbour Netball Association, and secured another trophy for the cabinet.”

Slaviero also offered special praise for the Association’s Under 15’s side.

“After securing victory in Division 3 last year, the Under 15’s faced a very hard challenge coming up into Division 2,” she said.

“They did Coffs Harbour Netball Association proud, achieving an impressive fifth place in a very fiercely competitive division.

“Competing over three days in Campbelltown, against many teams, including Sydney teams, they showcased their unwavering determination and sportsmanship.”

The Opens Women’s side also had a highly successful weekend.

“Competing in the challenging Opens division, our women performed exceptionally well,” she said.

“Each player demonstrated continuous talent, effort, and dedication throughout the intense three-day competition, earning an admirable tenth place in Division 2.”

Coffs Harbour Netball Association’s inaugural Opens Men’s team also made their debut at the Senior State Titles this year, a significant milestone for men’s netball in the region.

“Comprising athletes from all codes of sport, they dedicated themselves throughout the season to unite as a team and playing over two days in Camden, they secured a commendable sixth place in Division 2,” Slaviero said.

“A notable achievement that sets a promising precedent for the future of men’s netball.”

Coffs Harbour Netball Association’s junior teams, including their first ever Under 14s boys teams, are finalising their state campaign and will be heading to Sydney to compete in the three day event from 6-8 July.

By Aiden BURGESS

