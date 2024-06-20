Macksville Country Club Golf



SATURDAY’S Foursome Championships Sponsored by the Nambucca River Co-op was played in cold and bleak conditions.

The father and son team of Allan and Jake Clarke won the event with Matt Ward and Jake Fuller finishing runners up.

This event is played over 27 holes with team members alternating shots.

Nearest the pins were Brad Fortescue (A), Lance Hore (B) and Bob Lindsay in (C) grade.

Mick O’Brien returned to form to win the Mid Week Competition with Matt Baker finishing as runner up.

The ladies were back on Tuesday with Nikki Laird again finishing strongly to win ahead of runner up Kerrie Jackson.

Tony and Susan Adams sponsored the Chook Run where players are only allowed three clubs in their golf bag.

Tony won the event with other prizes going to runner up Lance Hore and second runner up John Dowzard.

Maintaining form for the day Tony also won the nearest the pin.

On Sunday the Mixed Pairs Championship was played with the pairing of Matt Baker and Desma Hughes winning the gross event and the Nett winners were Brad and Cheryl Fortescue.

By Max TURNER