Coffs Coast artists show their works at the Botanic Gardens

COFFS COAST artists are displaying their works for perusal and purchase at Coffs Harbour’s Botanic Gardens in another of their regular appearances as the Combined Art & Craft Group.

Each school holiday, artists from the group get together to host an exhibition where they spend time chatting with the public and meeting the Botanic Gardens visitors as they wander around the works on display.



Running from Sunday 24 September through to Sunday 1 October, the exhibition opens daily from 9.30am to 3.00pm.

All work on display is hand made by these local artists and everything is for sale.

This spring exhibition features the work of six local artists.

On display will be paintings using various mediums by three of the artists – Mary Abbott, Isabella Brandli and Libby Dal Pozzo.

Mary works mainly with acrylics, although she has used other mediums during her painting career such as watercolours and pastels.

She also has painted on old saws using acrylic paints; these have proved to be very popular, especially by men.

Isabella prefers to work with mixed media and collage and produces some captivating pieces using lots of texture.

While just a few years into her painting journey, she is developing an eclectic style which occasionally reveals a more traditional piece.

Libby began her painting career in 1998.

In her earlier days she painted with watercolours but since then has used pastels, acrylics and even painting on silk.

Artists Marion Crear, Maxine Kohlhagen and Yvonne Smith are putting together a rich offering of all sorts.

There will be numerous pieces in: papercraft art, which includes journals, friendship verses, bookmarks and cards, along with porcelain painting, stained glass suncatchers, and various knitted and crochet items.

Marion is very creative and enjoys doing all different projects.

She is very experienced with gelli printing and uses this for her journals, cards, bookmarks and even uses it to create collage work on canvases.

She also sews bags, pouches and makes jewellery.

Diversity is what drives Maxine’s creative dabblings

She loves working with glass and making glass suncatchers and just recently has started doing glass on glass mosaics, for many years she has created porcelain artworks, she makes journals using papers she has gelli printed for the covers and a lifetime of knitting and crocheting continues to influence her creative outpourings.

Yvonne loves to experiment using different products and ideas.

She makes hand felted scarves, knits and crochets and also makes journals, books with quotes and cards.

Entry to the exhibition is free and is sited in the display room next to the shop.

By Andrea FERRARI