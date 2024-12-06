Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums Most Popular Band at highland gathering



THE Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums enjoyed a triumphant day at the recent Wauchope Highland Gathering, earning accolades and demonstrating their exceptional skill and dedication to the art of pipe band performance.

The highlight of the day was the band’s recognition as the Most Popular Band.



This prestigious award, the Kerry and Allan memorial trophy, presented by piper Jenny McKenzie, is a testament to the band’s captivating performances.

The band’s ability to engage and entertain, coupled with their precise and powerful music, resonated deeply with the audience and judges alike.

Reduced to five pipers and five drummers on the day, the band finished its second performance with Christmas carols.

In addition to their overall band success, two members of the Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums joined forces with three players from the NSW Highlanders to participate in the quintet competition.

Geoff Rogers, pipe major, James Rogers, bass drummer, and brother Steve Rogers, snare (from Tamworth), joined up with Deb Wells, piper, from Blacktown and Cass Vinzintin, a piper from Newcastle.

This collaborative effort proved fruitful, as the combined team secured an impressive second place in the event. The quintet’s performance was a harmonious blend of skill and coordination, showcasing the talents of each individual musician and their ability to perform cohesively as a unit.

“The recognition and success at the Wauchope Highland Gathering is a source of pride for our band members and supporters,” Pipe Major Geoff Rogers told News Of The Area.

“It’s given us a boost of inspiration to strive for even greater heights in the future.”

Looking ahead to Christmas, the band will be at the Harbourside Markets on Sunday, 22 December from 10am, to “pipe” Santa into town.

Mr Rogers said the band is popular in late December, when it is hired to “pipe in the New Year”.

“On New Year’s Eve we do a march up and down the Jetty strip and on New Year’s Day we attend the street march at the Sawtell Fun Day.

“We encourage any pipers or drummers who would like to continue with their music, or any new learners, to contact the band through our Facebook page or me, Geoff, on 0416233882.”

By Andrea FERRARI

