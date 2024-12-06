Key Community Group’s free outdoor movie night



KEY Community Group is marking the International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) with a free outdoor movie night, featuring the holiday favourite film, Elf.

Taking place on Saturday, 7 December, from 6pm, it’s a warm-hearted event in the grounds of Key Community Group’s facility at 61 West High Street, Coffs Harbour.



IDPwD, a United Nations-recognised day, promotes awareness, understanding, and acceptance of people living with disability.

This year’s theme, “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disability for an inclusive and sustainable future”, underscores the importance of ensuring everyone has a voice in building stronger, more inclusive communities.

“This event is about bringing people together to celebrate the contributions and leadership of people with disability,” Key Community Group CEO Jodi Wood told News Of The Area.

“We’re excited to host a fun and inclusive night where everyone can feel welcome.”

Curated to keep everyone happy, there’s free popcorn and fairy floss for kids, free kids face painting and arts and crafts, food vendors on-site and a visit from Santa.

The organisers suggest bringing a picnic blanket or low chair to relax under the stars, while enjoying a festive night celebrating community, inclusion, and the holiday spirit.

This event is open to everyone.

Key Community Group is a family run disability provider, one of the largest on the North Coast, offering services in employment, training, youth, and the NDIS, with six sites from Yamba to Kempsey.

Key operates a community garden, youth hub, community centre and café from its headquarters in Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI