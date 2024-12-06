‘Fluid floor talks’ for popular surf exhibition



THE popularity of the Swell Chasers exhibition being staged at Yarrila Place is indicative of the community’s vigorous engagement with Coffs Harbour’s surf culture.

The general consensus is that the free exhibition is best savoured over a number of visits.



To facilitate a more textured appreciation of the items on display, a series of “Fluid Floor Talks” will take place this month and in January.

“The Fluid Floor Talks are as unique as the sum of the parts of the exhibition,” City of Coffs Harbour Planning and Communities Acting Director Ian Fitzgibbon told News Of The Area.

“The presentations will take people ‘out the back’, providing personal insights into the evolution of surfing on the Mid North Coast.”

These guided tours by expert presenters give people the opportunity to hear oral accounts from various perspectives, providing nuance to decades, places and various social formations in and out of the surf.

The first of the series is between 10.30am and 11.30am on Saturday 7 December, and is titled, “The history of surfing and ecology”.

Dr Kim Satchell will discuss the confluence of space, place and ecology within the coastal milieu of the Mid North Coast.

The second in the series is at the same time the following Saturday, 14 December, with Geoff McSkimming and Noel Mackay.

It is about the ‘60s-’70s scene in Coffs Harbour and the influence surfing had on the town.

“[This is] a totally epic exhibition, a highly successful fusion of ‘pop-up’, ‘shop front’, museum and art gallery – seamlessly curated,” Geoff told NOTA.

He and Noel grew up among the cast of colourful characters featured in the exhibition.

Geoff is both surfer and artist, while Noel was a pioneer of the Banana Republic Surf Classic.