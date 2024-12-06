Grants issued to Bellingen Shire community groups



BELLINGEN Shire Council has announced the recipients of the Community Grants Program for Round 2 of the 2024/25 financial year.

At the recent Ordinary Council meeting, Council approved a total of $20,544 in grant funding across three funds: the Community Support Fund, Community Event Sponsorship Fund, and the Creative Placemaking Fund.



Community Support Fund

Council has awarded a total of $3,500 to the following successful applicants:

● Dorrigo Plateau Men’s Shed: $2,500 for the purchase of a CNC router aiming to increase participation at the Shed and allowing for community projects to be completed more efficiently.

● Kalang Public Hall Land Manager: $1,000 for a free arts and crafts activity day at Kalang Hall, bringing all ages together to build meaningful community connections through creativity.

Community Event Sponsorship Fund

A total of $12,437 has been awarded to the following events:

● Urunga Business and Community: $4,000 for URUNGAlights and Carols 2024 – a combined Christmas carol, music festival and laser light show over the Christmas period in the Morgo St Reserve, Urunga.

● Dorrigo Dahlia Day: $2,000 for Dorrigo Dahlia Day 2025. An event celebrating the beauty of dahlias and bringing the community together around a shared love of these flowers.

● Bellingen River Agricultural Society Inc: $4000 for the much-loved Bellingen Show and E.J. Mantova Art prize 2025.

● Neighbourhood Centre’s of the Bellingen Shire: $2,437 for an International Women’s Day Festival to be held at the Bellingen Showgrounds on 8 March 2025 in collaboration with the local all-female punk band Hot Mess.

Creative Placemaking Fund

Council awarded $4,607 in this category to support the following projects:

● Alisa Bryce: $1,607 for the development of a Urunga Mystery Walk – A self-guided walking trail through Urunga, where participants follow clues on a quest to solve a fictional pirate mystery.

● Paul Hayes: $3,000 for 2025 Urunga Originals series celebrating original music performed by local musicians of all genres and ages.

“A big congratulations to all the successful applicants of the Community Grants,” said Mayor Cr Steve Allan.

“We’re really excited to see these projects come to life over the next few months.

“Thanks to all who applied, these projects help celebrate our heritage, and encourage shared creativity, which is what makes the Shire such a great place to live.”

