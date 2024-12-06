’16 Days of Activism’ forum



AN educational forum has been held for community service workers at C.ex Coffs to mark the ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence’ campaign.

The forum, entitled Domestic and Family Violence is Everyone’s Business, was run as a professional development activity focused on domestic and family violence prevention and how to keep children and their families safe.



The event was organised by a working group chaired by Blue Sky Community Services Resourcing and Development and included local DFV specialist services, government agencies and other supporting organisations across the Mid North Coast.

There were presentations by Ashlee Donohue, Dr Michael Flood, Sarah Dahlenburg from the Mid North Coast Legal Centre, and Michelle Stocks from Kirinari.

Break-out workshops were run by DFV Specialist Services.

The goal was upskilling community service workers who support children at risk of significant harm, and their families, so they are better equipped to support these challenging situations.

Through education, the worker feels more confident and the participant receives more holistic support.

The event also provided a networking opportunity for the various agencies to form new partnerships and collaborate and pool resources to provide wraparound support.

Blue Sky Community Services’ Sector Development Officers Tivoli Dovers and Oonagh Connor, told News Of The Area that: “during the 16 Days of Activism, we unite our voices to shine a light on the critical issues of gender-based violence, particularly domestic violence, and its profound impact on our Mid North Coast community.

“This initiative not only raises awareness but also empowers individuals to stand against violence that disproportionately affects women and marginalised groups.

“Together, we can create lasting change, fostering a culture of respect and support.

“Let’s make our voices heard and work towards a future free from violence for everyone.”

Several local specialist DFV services and organisations worked together to deliver this event and to achieve its intended outcomes, including Warrina DFV Specialist Service, Kempsey Families Inc., Samaritans Kempsey, Liberty DFV Specialist Service and Samaritans Taree.

Other supporting agencies include Kirinari Community Services, NSW Department of Communities and Justice, Mid North Coast Local Health District, Lifetime Connect, and Durri, Galambila.

The working group is made up of local on-the-ground services on the Mid North Coast that understand the unique challenges and themes experienced in our region.

Their expertise and resources were used to ensure a well-planned and relevant event to support community service workers and, ultimately, the community.

By Andrea FERRARI

