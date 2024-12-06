2Air FM’s new committee and end of year ‘humdinger’



COMMUNITY radio station 2Air FM held its AGM on 23 November at Coffs Harbour Racecourse with a new Committee of Management elected.

The seven members are, president Michael Black, vice president Roger Cleary, secretary Peter Leonard, treasurer Margaret Black, and committee members Ian Hodges, David Langford and Garry Sambrook.



Steve McDonald received a special award for 25 years active service as a presenter and volunteer.

“It was a good meeting, well run and good humoured with the usual reports and presentation of the audited financial papers, which show we are running well and in a good financial position,” 2Air FM spokesperson Elsie Langford told News Of The Area.

Following this, the annual End of Year Extravaganza was held on Sunday 1 December, at Park Beach Bowling Club.

Attended by the radio station’s committee, volunteers, friends and supporters, “it was a humdinger,” according to Elsie.

Entertainer Tommy Memphis was commended for acting as MC and generally getting everyone involved.

“He really had the room rocking with many of the songs that listeners to our 2Air FM radio station love.

“Young and old were up dancing around to the music from the 60s onwards. Rock-n-roll is still ‘king’.

“We had a birthday girl in Brenda Hackett and Tommy had us all wishing her a happy birthday in song.”

2Air FM committee thanked the fundraising crew, especially Shirley Lynch, for another successful end of year party.

“They’re always good but this one was even better than in past years – thanks to Tommy Memphis.”

By Andrea FERRARI

