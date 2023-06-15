Coffs Coast to host record breaking Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour

THE Victoria Racing Club (VRC) has announced the Coffs Coast will play host to the $600,000, 18-carat gold People’s Cup trophy as part of the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.

The 21st edition of the annual tour will visit the Coffs Coast on Friday 11 August, with the City of Coffs Harbour planning a range of community events.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Paul Amos said the community is looking forward to being part of this year’s tour.

“For the Coffs Coast to be named a host city of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour is a huge win for the region,” said Cr Amos.

“This event and Cup are part of Australian folklore, so we look forward to welcoming the iconic trophy and sharing in the magic of the Melbourne Cup.”

The Coffs Coast will also be part of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep, which will see 24 rural and regional Cup Tour destinations across Australia be allocated a barrier for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The town which draws the barrier of the Lexus Melbourne Cup-winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to put towards a nominated charity for a local initiative.

VRC Chairman Neil Wilson said the record-breaking interest in the tour highlights the significance of the Lexus Melbourne Cup to people of Australia and around the world.

“After a record-breaking number of applications, the VRC is delighted to announce the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour will visit a record 41 destinations in 2023,” Mr Wilson said.

“The $600,000 18-carat-gold Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy is recognised everywhere as the People’s Cup, and we want it to be accessible to everyone and to support charity fund raising activity in each destination the cup visits.

“This year we are very pleased to take the iconic trophy far and wide across Australia and to the most overseas locations of any tour, reflecting the international interest in the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

“Since its inception, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour has travelled to over 590 communities and helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity and community initiatives.

“The tour creates early interest with the race that stops a nation, with one in every two Australian adults participating in an activity to celebrate the Lexus Melbourne Cup on the first Tuesday in November.”

This year’s tour commenced its journey on Saturday 10 June, kicking off in Tokyo.

Tour destinations will be supported by the VRC to plan and host a range of memorable community events during the Cup’s visit.

A stable of Melbourne Cup racing legends will accompany the Cup on its whirlwind international tour.

This year the trophy is set to visit a total of 41 destinations with the final route spanning seven countries including Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Hong Kong and Japan.

For further information about the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour visit www.MelbourneCupTour.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI