Winter Solstice celebrated at Nana Glen

NANA Glen Food Collective is holding a Winter Solstice in the village on Saturday 17 June with an open invitation to join in.

“We’d like to invite everyone from Nana Glen, the Orara Valley and beyond who would like to celebrate the Winter Solstice with community through a shared meal by the fire,” Nana Glen Food Collective spokesperson Richilde Flavell told News Of The Area, “beginning at 2pm at the Nana Glen Tennis Court on the corner of Grafton Street and Nelson Street.”



The Winter Solstice signifies midwinter, it is the time of year when the night is longest and Earth is farthest from the sun.

“Here on the Mid North Coast it is a beautiful time in the garden on warm sunny days with cooler nights spent by the fire,” said Richilde.

“Join us at this family friendly event for face painting, live music and open mic, start a conversation by the fire and bring a plate to share with your new friends; a seasonal soup, bread from a local baker, or something from the garden.

“Remember to bring your own drinks and crockery as we are working towards a no waste, plastic free event,” she said.

“We will compost any food scraps… and one lucky person gets to take home the compost,” she shared.

There’s a guest appearance by the Nana Glen Rural Fire Service at 2:30pm where its members will talk about how you can be prepared for the upcoming fire season.

“People are not well aware of when our fire season is,” Glenn Locke, Captain at Nana Glen RFS told News Of The Area.

“Around here it’s July.

“In our area, Nana Glen to Glenreagh and out west we’ll be chasing grass fires beginning in August.”

From 3pm – 3:45pm the Red Cross will facilitate their Pillowcase Program which helps children ages eight to ten prepare for, cope with and respond to an emergency.

And then it’s time for the shared meal from 4pm, with the gathering winding up at 9pm.

City of Coffs Harbour will be providing each household with resilience and recovery packs, drivers with safety kits and L and P plate clips for those who need them.

“The Winter Solstice will be a fun and educational family event providing an opportunity to meet new people and get connected with folks who care for our community, the earth and want to work and play together,” said Richilde.

Find more information, and to ask questions, go on to the Nana Glen Food Collective Facebook page and visit the Winter Solstice Celebration event, or email nanaglenfoodcollective@gmail.com.

There’s a suggested $10 donation for covering costs and future events; if you can’t afford that, pay what you can, and if you can pay more, paying-it-forward is also an option.

You can register before or make your donation on the day: https://events.humanitix.com/winter-solstice-celebration.

By Andrea FERRARI