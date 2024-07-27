Coffs Coast youth radio mentor departs the airwaves

AFTER five years mentoring broadcast stars of the future, 104.1 CHYFM’s Angie Vaughan has departed the community not-for-profit radio station.

In May 2019, Angie took a leap of faith and moved from Melbourne to Coffs Harbour to take the position of station manager at 104.1 CHYFM.



“Having been in the broadcasting industry for over 45 years, this was the perfect job for me to continue my long industry association in broadcasting and give back – just like others have to me when I was at school and fascinated by radio,” she told NOTA.

“My journey with 104.1 CHYFM has been a monumental five-year endeavour, which, despite all the challenges and unprecedented circumstances, has been a job I have thoroughly enjoyed.

“When I first arrived, the station lay abandoned, filled with broken furniture, outdated IT systems, antiquated studio equipment, and lacking basic facilities, infrastructure for safety and unstructured governance.

“It functioned more as a drop-in centre than a professional community broadcasting hub, with volunteers lacking training, structure and mentoring.”

From early on, Angie saw an opportunity to get the station back to its core values.

When a Salvation Army pastor, the late John Townsend, started the station in 1973, it was to provide local young people with life skills and a sense of connection to the community.

“It was about entertainment, inspiration, information, education and being the voice of youth in the community.”

A pivotal grant from the Community Broadcasting Foundation enabled significant upgrades to the facilities and equipment, including outside broadcasting capabilities and improved transmission equipment.

“104.1 CHYFM is now modernised with state-of-the-art digital studios, and industry-standard broadcast equipment – giving on-air volunteers real-life experience, secure IT infrastructure, and comprehensive training programs.”

104.1 CHYFM Board Treasurer Melodye Howard told NOTA, “Angie has been a brilliant asset to the station.

“What she’s been able to achieve in such a short space of time, with limited resources and through unprecedented circumstances has been extraordinary.

“All the young people she trained, mentored and supported on air have certainly grown in confidence and benefited from her experience, knowledge and dedication.”

Accolades for her work in the community have since flooded in – from students, members, sponsors and volunteers.

Bishop Druitt College (BDC) Principal Nick Johnston told NOTA, “Angie has been instrumental in providing both on-air and off-air training to our students, fostering a practical and engaging learning environment.

“Her dedication to mentoring and developing young talent in the field of broadcasting has not only enriched our media programs but has also instilled confidence and skills in our students that will benefit them in their future endeavours.”

In addition to her direct contributions to BDC’s educational programs, Angie played a pivotal role in strengthening the relationship between the college and the community.

“Through her position at 104.1 CHYFM, she has facilitated numerous fundraising events, providing our students with opportunities to participate and contribute to local youth radio,” Mr Johnston said.

Reflecting on her tenure, Angie says she takes immense pride in her achievements at 104.1 CHYFM.

“There are some significant people who have been so supportive of the station and myself, including Peter Richardson from Faircloth & Reynolds; Matt, Bec and all the team at TechAddicts; Nick Johnston, Principal of Bishop Druitt College; Tiga Cross from the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary; and Andre Boyer, who organises the station’s biggest fundraiser – the John Townsend Golf Classic.”

Angie thanked sponsors and volunteers and proudly farewells Coffs Harbour as she returns to Melbourne at the end of July.

“Her ability to connect and engage with the community has significantly enhanced our college’s outreach efforts and given our youth a voice in the media landscape,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI