Letter to the Editor: Shooting the messenger



DEAR News Of The Area,

PLEASE stop shooting the messenger.

The current debate about nuclear and renewable energies has brought to the fore the unwarranted criticism of the CSIRO.

Don’t let Trumpism get a hold here where if you don’t like the answer it becomes ‘fake news’.

The CSIRO organisation was first muted in 1916 and came into being in 1920 and has been delivering unbiased research results to governments ever since.

It never was, is or should be considered to be a Government funded organisation to deliver advice to governments that they want to hear.

If you can’t verify your ‘facts’ don’t justify them by decrying others.

Regards,

Peter FARQUHAR,

Coffs Harbour.