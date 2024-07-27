Applications open for Costa 2025 graduate intake



APPLICATIONS for Costa’s 2025 graduate intake are now open.

Costa is one of Australia’s leading fresh fruit and vegetable growers and has a strong local presence, particularly through its berry operations north of Coffs Harbour.



Costa offers graduate programs that it says aim to develop leaders of the future by providing an intensive hands-on and educational experience across key produce groups, departments, locations or functions over a twelve to eighteen-month period.

There are three options within the graduate intake, including a rotational graduate program, category graduate program and specialised graduate positions.

The company offers hands-on training on-farm, coupled with leadership and development training.

Successful applicants are given the opportunity to accelerate their career and gain exposure to opportunities for networking across different categories and regions, with access to senior leaders and developmental guidance.

A current member of the Costa Graduate Program, Emma Knowles, said the program had been the perfect platform to help develop her skills within the agricultural industry.

“I’ve really benefitted from all the experience and knowledge I’ve gained both in agricultural skills and professional development, and the opportunity to travel to different Costa sites around Australia and a broad range of commodities, all while working in a supportive, welcoming environment,” Ms Knowles said.

“I eagerly look forward to all the opportunities yet to come.”

To be eligible, applicants must be in their final year or have recently finished a Bachelor’s or postgraduate degree.

Favoured are degrees in:

● Agricultural Science

● Horticulture

● Agribusiness

● Business, with an interest in agri/horticulture

● Science, with an interest in agri/horticulture

● Human Resources.

Applications are open until August 15.

More information is available at costagroup.com.au/growyourcareer/graduateprogram.

By Mike HELY