Coffs CWA raise funds for domestic and family violence



THE Coffs Harbour branch of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) recently held a launch event for the ‘Apron Project’, which raises funds for domestic and family violence (DFV) programs through auctioning unique and handmade aprons.

Since 2015, the Apron Project has raised over $60,000 for women’s shelters by auctioning more than 300 aprons, raising awareness of the growing DFV epidemic.



With 35 years’ experience in event management, Hornsby councillor and CWA member Sallianne McClelland, who founded the Apron Project, spoke to a full house at the launch.

Attendees came from Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton.

“Some women have disclosed in their apron submissions their personal connection to domestic violence,” Sallianne told NOTA.

“It may have been 20 years ago and it’s still a healing process,” she said.

For Coffs CWA treasurer Mandy Golen an apron conjures up feelings of being nurtured, comforted and protected, as well as reminding her of her mother.

“This project brings a whole new feeling of helping somebody as well,” she told NOTA.

Mandy said initiatives like the Apron Project were opportunities to “stamp out the silence”.

“It’s a safe space for people to open up more here.

“This subject (DFV) was never ever talked about.”

As well as speaking at local clubs, Sallianne took the aprons to shopping centres with a donation box.

“The biggest donations are from men who have had childhood lived experiences,” she said.

Sallianne said it was important not to isolate people from discussion on DFV issues, including men.

“We must be careful how we approach it because we have a lot of magnificent men out there,” she said.

“It’s about people being able to connect, not just women.”

Diana Wilson, Housing Support Officer at Warrina Women and Children’s Refuge, celebrated the community spirit on display at the launch.

“Coming today has opened up my eyes as to what the community is about and how together we are on the same page in protecting each other against domestic violence,” she said.

Stephanie Davidson, Land Cookery Officer at Coffs CWA, said the project launch reminded her “how far we’ve come and how far we have to go”.

Community members who wish to make and donate an apron can do so until September 30.

An online auction will be held from October 1 to November 1, 2024.

Aprons generally have an auction starting bid of at least $100, and this year, more simple aprons can be bought for $25.

Auction aprons received prior to September 1 will travel to Alice Springs to be photographed with women from the Tangentyere Women’s Family Safety Group.

The photo will be sent to the person who made the apron.

By Mary KEILY

