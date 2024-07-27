Workplace safety conference comes to Coffs Harbour



THE Coffs Coast Safety Network (CCSN) will host a Psychological Safety at Work conference on August 7, unpacking where a worker’s self-care ends and an employer’s duty of care begins.

Themed ‘Mind Matters – Navigating Psychosocial Risks in the Workplace’, the event will be offering insights and practical workshops on managing stress, enhancing workplace culture, and mitigating psychosocial hazards.



“Attendees will learn more about fostering a resilient workplace culture, as well as some practical stress management and emotional regulation techniques,” CCSN’s Nicole Press told News Of The Area.

“Our event is perfect for business managers/HR representatives/WHS representatives from any industry across the Coffs Coast.

“Past attendees at our events have found these helpful not just to learn practical safety and wellness information that can be implemented in their workplaces, but also to network and swap safety ideas with other businesses from across the Coffs Coast.

“We are aiming to reach as many employee representatives as possible for this event, as part of our mission of sharing information about Work Health and Safety best practice for a healthier workforce in the Coffs Coast while also reducing workers compensation costs for employers,” she said.

Speaking at the conference will be representatives from SafeWork NSW, icare NSW and The Tapping Room.

Tash Alexander from The Tapping Room will teach people how to use ‘tapping’ to manage stress, enhance decision-making, and improve team performance.

SafeWork’s Peter Barron will provide expert advice on managing psychological hazards, including bullying, violence, work overload, job clarity, exposure to trauma and sexual harassment.

Icare NSW’s Jessica Stacey will share strategies to transform work culture, reduce psychosocial and physical risks, and optimise team performance through evidence-based tools.

CCSN is a not-for-profit incorporated association run by local volunteers that supports employers by sharing workplace health and wellness knowledge.

The morning conference will be held on August 7 at C.ex Coffs.

For more information visit the Coffs Coast Safety Network Facebook page or www.coffscoastsafetynetwork.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI