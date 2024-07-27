World War Two veteran David Martin celebrates 100th birthday



BORN in Chatswood in 1924, World War Two veteran David Martin celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday 21 July at the Sawtell RSL Club.

“What a great 100th birthday celebration we had yesterday at Sawtell RSL, surrounded by loving family and friends from near and far,” said David’s son Greg Martin.



Following his schooling, David began work with Shaffer and Company in Sydney before enlisting in the Australian Army in September 1942.

He went on to serve with the 2/2nd Machine Gun Battalion in the South-West Pacific.

From 1945, David’s unit was involved in one of the ‘Oboe’ operations, resulting in the liberation of significant parts of Japanese-held Borneo.

While serving, David formed a long-term friendship with Norm ‘Bluey’ Wills, who he kept in touch with for many years.

David discharged from the Army in September 1946 and returned to his pre-war job.

Each year David marches in the Anzac Day parade in Sydney.

“He still marches the whole way,” said Greg.

David was married to Nanette for 60 years, until her passing in 2014.

The couple had three children.

When David was younger, he enjoyed walks and bushwalking with his family.

Living comfortably in Bonville, he now likes to read, keep his home tidy and mow the lawn.

He is an avid reader and still drives his car.

David credits his longevity to his positive attitude, being active and a healthy lifestyle.

One of his favourite sayings is: “If your feet hit the floor in the morning, it’s a good day.”

Noting David’s special day, Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel Matt Keogh wished him a happy birthday on his Facebook page.

By Andrea FERRARI