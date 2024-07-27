Woopi Death and Dying expo shares end of life services and support



THE Woolgoolga Death and Dying Community Expo will bring together industry experts in the ‘end of life’ field on Sunday 4 August.

The expo will be hosted by End Of Life Doula Rani Foreman and funeral celebrant Wendy Haynes.



Rani has worked in various roles in the aged care sector since 2012.

It was her father’s death in 2013 that was the catalyst for her deep dive into ‘befriending death’ and later training as an End of Life Doula.

Wendy has worked locally as a family celebrant for nearly 30 years, offering programs to support people to have honest conversations about death and dying.

“Our vision for this year’s event is a lively market/expo experience,” Rani told News Of The Area.

“Any and all local businesses, organisations and services in the ‘end of life’ field – death, grief, love, loss, ageing well, dying well – will come together in one place to chat to attendees and showcase what they offer in our community.

“Our passion is to bridge gaps and bring people together to connect, inspire, educate and have meaningful conversations,” she said.

Experienced in curating a welcoming and warm-hearted experience for attendees, Rani and Wendy have developed an approach that respects and encourages all manner of conversations around death.

“Participants tend to walk into a Death and Dying Expo a little hesitant and walk away having had real and meaningful conversations with a clearer understanding as to how they can best prepare for or support someone else’s death,” Rani said.

“Attending the morning’s event will give you an opportunity to chat with some of our very friendly local funeral directors, celebrants, death doulas and educators, who are very easy to chat with and can answer any questions you have about ageing, death, dying and funeral planning.”

Exhibitors include funeral services, funeral celebrants, grief counsellors, death doulas, solicitors, aged care services and more.

If you would like to be an exhibitor, please reach out to Rani on 0473 452 533.

The community is invited to attend this free event at Woopi Community Gardens.

By Andrea FERRARI