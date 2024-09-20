Coffs Conservatorium Celebrates Its 40th Year



THE Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium of Music, affectionately known as “the Con”, is celebrating its 40th year.

Dr Glen Hodges is its newly appointed Artistic Director and, like the Board, is proud of the Con’s rich history and remarkable achievements.



“Over the past 40 years, thousands of students of all ages from six months to over 80, have enrolled at the Con, learning from experienced teachers in a range of instruments, vocals, and music styles from classical, jazz to contemporary,” he told the News Of The Area.

Many have pursued careers as professional musicians and educators, while countless others have developed a lifelong love of music.

Dr Hodges has curated an exciting program to celebrate the anniversary.

The main event is a musical weekend from Friday, 11 October, to Sunday, 13 October.

There will be concerts showcasing the talents of current students, teachers and alumni, as well as buskers and opportunities for attendees to play various instruments.

The Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium began in the 1980s.

It was the collective dream of community-minded music enthusiasts and is now a not-for-profit organisation serving the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, and Nambucca areas.

Its first home was a small cottage on Earl Street, while today’s Conservatorium is a fit-for-purpose renovated building in Bray Street, built as the result of a generous donation from local philanthropist Barbara Hogbin.

As well as soundproof studios for learning instruments and Early Childhood music programs there is a stunning performance space for ensembles and concerts.

The Con presents many concerts throughout the year to showcase local students and teachers as well as national artists.

There are also masterclasses and music camps, as well as festivals and events in collaboration with other community music groups.

“The Con aims to foster and inspire excellence in music and the performing arts within the Coffs Coast communities,” Dr Hodges said.

“Our mission is to provide professional music education, performances, and experiences to enrich the local cultural landscape.”

By Andrea FERRARI

