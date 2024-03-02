Coffs Harbour Airport welcomes new QantasLink Airbus A220



COFFS Harbour Airport is set to welcome the new QantasLink Airbus A220 with flights set to commence from October.

The new state of the art aircraft will operate between Coffs Harbour Airport and Melbourne, adding more seats between the two destinations.



The A220 will offer passengers more choice and flexibility with 137 seats available per flight, including ten business class seats.

Coffs Harbour Airport General Manager Frank Mondello said the new A220 would be a huge boost for the region.

“Qantas’ decision to introduce the new A220 aircraft for services between Coffs Harbour Airport and Melbourne is incredibly exciting for our region,” Mr Mondello said.

“It will mean a remarkable 71,000 seats available annually between the two destinations, a significant 20 percent increase on current capacity.

“This will undoubtedly have a positive impact on regional tourism and business.

“We have been working closely with our government partners and regional stakeholders to create new aviation and business opportunities for the region and we are grateful to Qantas for their ongoing support.”

QantasLink CEO Rachel Yangoyan said the airline was thrilled these next-generation aircraft would be connecting regional cities across Australia.

“We’re excited that Coffs Harbour will be one of the first regional cities to have A220s from October,” said Ms Yangoyan.

“The A220 is more fuel efficient, quieter and offers improved comfort for our customers.

“This larger aircraft also means we’re able to add more seats to Coffs Harbour from later this year which is great news for local tourism.”

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said the announcement would supercharge the Coffs Coast, NSW’s first certified Eco-Tourist Destination.

“Together with our partners Agilis (operators of Coffs Harbour Airport), we welcome the extra capacity brought by the A220 service,” Cr Amos said.

“This is brilliant news for business people, tourists and Coffs Harbour residents who all stand to benefit from the increased connection to Melbourne.

“Coffs Harbour is the only regional airport on the Australian Mainland to be chosen for the A220 service so that speaks of a fast growing city going places.”