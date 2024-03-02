New kids on the 104.1 CHY FM block



FRESH new radio programs, hosted by local youth presenters, kick off early in March on 104.1 CHY FM.

The independent not-for-profit radio station launches ‘The Cold Toast Breakfast Show’, hosted by Stirling, and ‘Exploring Ecospheres’, with Emelia.



“It’s important for 104.1 CHY FM to give opportunities for young people to be involved in their community, talk about the things that are of interest and important to them and have a real voice,” Station Manager Angie Vaughan told News Of The Area.

The Cold Toast Breakfast Show will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7am to 9am throughout March.

“Stirling has been volunteering at the station using his experience and expertise in audio imaging production, voice-over, and music programming,” Angie said.

“Even though he is not a big sports fan, he put his hand up to interview the Sydney Swans football team members when they were in Coffs for a pre-season training camp.

“Stirling did a remarkable job and will be playing the interviews he did on the shows in the first week leading up to the start of the 2024 AFL season,” said Angie.

For Stirling, joining the station was a natural move to develop real life experience.

“I recently completed a Certificate III in Screen and Media and wanted to start getting some actual, practical skills in the industry,” said Stirling.

“I rang the station and immediately started volunteering in audio production, voice-over and now I’m getting the opportunity to host a program.

“It’s really exciting,” he said.

Exploring Ecospheres with Emelia starts on Thursday, 7 March, at 2pm.

“Emelia is also a recent graduate of our five-day On-Air Presenter Workshop, and her enthusiasm and knowledge of the mysteries of ecosystems is going to make for some fantastic programs,” said Angie.

Emelia is developing her broadcast portfolio.

“I already have a podcast on ecospheres, but hosting a weekly radio program will give me a bigger platform to get more people enthusiastic about all the great science and technology of this planet,” she said.

Returning on Wednesday, 6 March at 12 noon is the popular health, wellbeing and lifestyle program ‘Eat Play Love’, hosted by Lisa.

“I’ve got a lot of brilliant people I’ll be talking to this year who are doing great things to improve our holistic wellbeing,” said Lisa.

More new programs to be announced, including an arts and entertainment program, a hard rock and metal music program, and a local AFL program.

“There are quite a few young people who have completed our five-day On-Air Presenter Workshops that are eager to launch new programs on-air, and we are supporting them and hope to have lots more new voices on-air very soon.

“It’s exciting to see and hear their contributions,” said Angie.

By Andrea FERRARI

