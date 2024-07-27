Coffs Harbour community rallies to support Nikki the turtle



NIKKI, a rescued green sea turtle, is making great progress in the care of Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary.

Nikki was found on Boambee Beach in January, entangled in fishing line with an injured flipper, requiring immediate rehabilitation from float syndrome and malnourishment, and eventual surgical intervention to facilitate her return to the wild.



Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary was able to raise the necessary funds for Nikki’s surgery, which took place with the support of Woolgoolga Vet Clinic in early July.

“We are pleased to report that Nikki is now on the path to recovery and, with continued progress, will be released back into her natural habitat soon,” Wildlife Sanctuary Managing Director Tiga Cross told NOTA.

“We are so grateful to the members of the public who read our recent appeal in News Of The Area and came forward to make donations to support Nikki’s rehabilitation through surgery.

“She will now undergo further recuperation, and hopefully be released in a few months’ time, when the weather warms.

“Now, through above and beyond support of the Coffs Harbour community, we will also be able to fit her with an acoustic tracker, which will provide important data and insights into the behavioural patterns of the species.”

Tiga told NOTA it costs around $1500 to rehabilitate a rescued turtle, with around 200 rescued by the local sanctuary every year.

“As a not-for-profit organisation without ongoing government support, we rely heavily on community involvement to drive our programs and further marine conservation efforts locally and beyond,” said Tiga.

By Andrea FERRARI

