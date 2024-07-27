Yt DiNGO performs from Coffs and Bello to Scotland





GUMBAYNGGIRR musician Travers Ross, otherwise known as Yt DiNGO, is preparing to jet off to the UK for a string of shows.

Before he departs however, Trav will swing into Bellingen and his hometown of Coffs Harbour for shows this weekend (26 and 27 July).



Yt DiNGO is an eclectic hybrid artist known for his howling metal melodic vocals, poetic rhymes, storytelling, videos, and unorthodox dance moves.

Billed to deliver a mind-bending performance that defies genres and ignites the senses, Yt DiNGO continues to evolve music that comes from deep within as he embraces his ancestral connections to country.

“My music is not just a performance; it’s a transformative experience that celebrates and protects our connection to the land, water, fire, and sky,” Trav told News Of The Area.

Landing just before the tour, his new single ‘Body that Bliss’ was released in mid-July.

“Body that Bliss, my new single, adds even more depth to my repertoire for the tour,” he said.

Having worked alongside top artists like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams, and performed at major festivals, Trav is ready to unleash his unique blend of anti-pop, rock, hiphop, roots, and dance to a wider audience.

His journey to Scotland for the tour also offers a unique chance to reconnect with his roots and heritage.

“Scotland is an ancestral connection where some of my blood lines travel to,” Trav said.

“I recently performed there and built a connection with a Gaelic consultant and the land and waters my ancestors walked and drank from.”

By Andrea FERRARI