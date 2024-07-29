Record five try haul for Nelson Bay Gropers fullback Will Dunn



NELSON Bay rugby dynamo Will Dunn has reached another special milestone in the Hunter Suburban Mens Rugby competition.

The Gropers trump card etched his name in the record books after bagging an incredible five tries in the club’s emphatic 76-0 victory over Muswellbrook last weekend at Bill Strong Oval.

Local rugby enthusiasts witnessed the gun fullback at his mercurial best as the Nelson Bay side took a giant step towards securing the minor premiership title.

The dashing Dunn demonstrated his skill and raw power in a masterclass performance on the eve of the Presidents Cup finals series.

His individual tally of five tries is believed to be a club record.

Muswellbrook had no answer to the inspirational fullback who created havoc out wide with his blockbusting runs, turn of speed and deceptive footwork.

Nelson Bay dominated from the outset and ran in twelve tries to register a twelfth consecutive victory and maintain top spot on the premiership ladder.

Other try scorers for the Gropers were utility half Ilisoni Vonomatairatu, wingers Tyler Blue and Taj Turner, centres Michael Hotene and Daniel Arnfield, hooker Ross Buchan and tireless flanker Ronan O’Connell with fly half Khace Petera (six) and Vonomatairatu (two) booting conversions.

The Gropers led 40-0 at the interval and continued the try fest in the second stanza.

Other players to impress were the quicksilver Turner, half back Jake Langsford, comeback winger Kailen Williams, the experienced Hotene and powerhouse forwards O’Connell, number eight Mitch Workman, Sam Rocher, Lewis Affleck and stalwart hooker Ross Buchan.

A highlight was Buchan’s spectacular chip-and-chase try where he kicked over the head of Heelers fullback Hayden Bull, regathered then wrongfooted defenders in a 40 metre dash to the try line.

Nelson Bay coach Michael Wiringi told News Of The Area that his squad was building nicely in the lead-in to the finals.

“We have introduced some of our talented rookies who have stepped up to the mark and pressed their claims for a regular top grade spot,” revealed Wiringi.

The Gropers can wrap up the mens minor title this Saturday with a win over the Newcastle Griffins at Dangar Park.

Meanwhile, Nelson Bay womens rugby team kept their finals hopes alive with a hard fought 18-10 victory over Maitland Blacks at Bill Strong Oval.

The Gropers trailed 10-0 at the break before staging a second half revival with three tries by boom centre Tash Harris and an Ebony Oakley penalty goal.

Classy fly half Sophia Collins and centre Sophie Anderson also turned in top performances in the wet conditions.

Josh Gamgee’s Gropers are banking on victories over Newcastle University in a deferred midweek clash and Southern Beaches this Saturday to secure a finals berth.

By Chris KARAS