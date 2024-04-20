Coffs Harbour Show seeking its next Ambassador



APPLICATIONS are now open for young women wishing to become the next Ambassador of the Coffs Harbour Show.

The aim of the ‘Coffs Harbour Young Women Experience’ is to find young women to be rural ambassadors for the Coffs Coast and beyond.



The competition is not a beauty contest, but rather is awarded to women who are wholesome, well-rounded, community-minded, and who understand the important role that agriculture plays in our region and within Australia.

Applications are now open for young women aged twelve to 25.

The Young Women Experience takes place during the Coffs Harbour Show on Saturday 27 April.

The day kicks off with a mock interview session, offering participants a chance to hone their dialogue skills.

Following this, entrants will delve into behind-the-scenes action, assisting with the sashing of cattle and horses at the showgrounds.

A networking event awaits participants next, providing them with an opportunity to further develop their interpersonal skills.

The highlight of the day comes with the grand parade, where entrants will ride in vintage cars in a nod to the long history of the show and bringing a touch of nostalgia to the festivities.

“It is not just about the experience itself, it’s about personal growth, building confidence, expanding social circles, and fostering deeper connections within the community,” Young Women coordinator Mel Crossland told News Of The Area.

Judges hope that entrants will gain a deeper understanding of their local area, the show, agriculture, as well as domestic and international news.

“Entrants gain so much personal and professional development from this experience as well as making some wonderful friendships and memories.”

Young Women entrants make valuable connections with contest judges, who often assist as mentors, offering support with resume writing, interview skills, deportment, job hunting and the like.

The senior winner of the Coffs Harbour Show goes on to compete at the Zone final in Kempsey in March in 2025.

Two finalists from this round will go on to the Royal Easter Show 2025 in Sydney, where they will spend a week competing for the title of The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman.

If you’re interested in learning more about this opportunity, reach out to Mel at 0418 292 411 or via email at melgcrossland@gmail.com.

You can also visit http://coffsharbourshowsociety.com.au/competitions/showgirl/ for more information.

By Andrea FERRARI