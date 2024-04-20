Corindi-Woolgoolga SES star named Volunteer of the Year





IN recognition of her consistent and excellent performance, Corindi-Woolgoolga State Emergency Services (SES) volunteer Britt Hargreaves has been awarded the Unit’s Volunteer of the Year award.

“While all our volunteers are highly valued and bring a diverse range of skills and knowledge to the Unit, we honour one outstanding member each year,” said Dona Powell, Unit Commander, Corindi-Woolgoolga SES.



Britt is one of the Unit’s newer members, joining in May 2023.

“Britt has trained hard and been involved in a varied range of activities from boat operations, chainsaw operations, search and rescue, and storm and water damage operations from the moment she joined the Unit.

“She has also produced some excellent articles for publication in the community engagement and education area.”

The NSW SES Corindi-Woolgoolga Unit has 27 active members and services the Northern Beaches from Emerald Beach to Red Rock and out to Glenreagh.

The volunteers are back into the swing of training activities since mid-January after a short annual break.

“SES volunteers spend much of their time in training, so we are well prepared to help our community in times of storms, floods, and other disasters,” said Dona.

Prior to the recent rain event in early April, members spent time on the water conducting boat exercises, undertaking storm damage training, familiarising themselves with the new equipment, and training with other units in the Coffs and Clarence localities.

All this training has the volunteers in a state of readiness to respond to community needs in times of floods, storms, and tsunami.

“During the April rain event, while the Corindi-Woolgoolga Unit did not receive a great many requests for assistance, our teams were in readiness and did respond to a number of incidents.

“In addition to our storm teams, specially trained members were on standby should a flood rescue or resupply be required.

“SES was incredibly pleased with our community during this time,” she said.

“As we all know, that was a lot of rain.

“However, the Northern Beaches communities were well prepared, as the Corindi-Woolgoolga Unit did not receive call-outs due to blocked drains, full gutters or tree mishaps that were preventable.”

By Andrea FERRARI