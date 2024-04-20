City accepts handover of boat ramp facilities



CITY of Coffs Harbour has accepted handover of the regional boat ramp landside facilities, including the boat rinse, after a number of issues were addressed by Transport for NSW.

Council had raised concerns, mostly regarding the eight boat rinse bays and regulatory documentation relating to compliance.



These have now been managed, clearing the way for the City to take on the running and maintenance of the landside Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp facilities.

The marine or waterside amenities at the ramp, including the ramp itself, remain a NSW Government responsibility.

“This boat ramp will be an asset for boaties now that the fit-for-purpose issues have been addressed,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience in the delayed handover and thank boaties for their patience but it is essential we act in the best interest of our entire community – we have to get it right.”

City of Coffs Harbour City Infrastructure Director Andrew Beswick said appropriate signage, as recommended to Transport for NSW by the Environmental Protection Authority, has been erected at the site advising boaties not to use detergents or surfactants at the carpark and ramp, which includes the rinse bays as these drain to the harbour.

Additionally, the tap fittings for the boat rinse bays have been upgraded.

The City has determined to monitor the ongoing use and costs of the regional boat ramp, estimated to be at least $200,000 per annum.