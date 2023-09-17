Coffs Harbour to play host to sixth Japanese Lantern Festival

TO celebrate Spring, the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak, in conjunction with the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, is inviting you to their sixth Japanese Lantern Festival and Feast on Saturday 21 October.

The Festival will be set in the Japanese Waterside Pavilion, which will be bathed in the light of the moon and accompanied by the delicate sounds of Japanese music echoing across the lake.



You will be greeted with a sake tasting and a floating lantern will be provided for you to pen your personal thoughts and hopes.

Your lantern will then be lit and floated onto the lake as part of the ‘Toro Nagashi’ ritual.

“Many people have come from Japan to visit Coffs, one reason being that we have a Sister City relationship with Sasebo, and it’s our 35th year anniversary,” Anne Gee, Rotary Club Director, told News Of The Area.

Anne also was the architect for the Japanese Pavilion when it was built about a decade ago.

“Chef Loic Prouin, who incidentally has a Japanese Grandmother, will prepare the Japanese Banquet, with the food served by Kimono-clad waitstaff,” Anne said.

Mr Prouin has just opened 99 on Park, a contemporary French dining experience in Coffs Harbour.

Funds raised from the event will contribute to the Botanic Garden and the Rotary Club’s ShelterBox program, which provides emergency shelter and essential items to disaster-hit families around the world, most recently to those in need in Ukraine.

The event is live on Sticky Tickets and seats are limited.

By Mary KEILY