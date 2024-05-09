Coffs Coast sporting clubs benefiting from NSW Local Sport Grant Program



COMMUNITY sport organisations on the Coffs Coast are benefiting from funding under the NSW Local Sport Grant Program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated the seven local organisations on their successful funding applications.

“These local projects will help turbocharge participation in sport across all age groups and bring our community closer together,” he said.

“It’s extremely important we continue supporting our local sporting clubs – they’re the lifeblood of our communities and they’re key to ensuring our kids live a healthy and happy lifestyle.”

The successful projects under the NSW Government program are: Woolgoolga District Netball Association $5170 – installation of security cameras, Corindi Pony Club $15,776 – purchase of portable horse yards, Korora Squash Club $9159 – change rooms upgrade and disability access, Coffs Harbour Crusaders Junior Rugby Union Club $7145 – NSW Under 16s boys and girls state rugby union titles 2024, Coffs Coast Tigers Football Club $8085 – Achieving Goals project, Coffs Table Tennis Club $2500 – purchase of new equipment, and Coffs Harbour Water Polo Club $2164 – goal transport frames and equipment upgrade.

Mr Singh explained the importance of the NSW Local Sport Grant Program.

“This funding for grassroots sport is providing a cash injection to help improve sports facilities, enhance accessibility and hold new and exciting events and development programs,” he said.

The Local Sport Grant Program aims to support grassroots sporting clubs to increase participation, host events, improve access and enhance sport and recreation facilities

By Aiden BURGESS