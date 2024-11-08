Coffs’ Pink Ladies a fundraising powerhouse



THE Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies received high recognition at the United Hospital Auxiliaries Annual State Conference, which is now in its 91st year.

They received the prestigious Honor Bell for the most money raised (gross) by a country auxiliary.



In total, the Coffs Harbour branch donated $494,132.82 to Coffs Harbour Health Campus up to June 30, primarily through the dedicated efforts of its café volunteers.

The branch was also awarded the Lillian B Date Memorial Trophy for the most money raised (net) by a country auxiliary.

And it received the Sir Norman Rock Rose Bowl for the most money raised (net) per member by a country auxiliary, estimated at more than $9000 per member.

It was announced that UHA branches across the Mid North Coast have contributed an outstanding $713,478 in medical equipment and patient comfort items to their local public hospitals the past year.

MNCLHD Acting Chief Executive Jill Wong expressed gratitude for the significant contributions of UHA volunteers.

“Our hospital volunteers are an integral part of our health family on the Mid North Coast,” she said.

“Their dedication is invaluable; they give so much of themselves to support others.

“We are deeply grateful for their countless hours, generosity, and the vital equipment they donate.”

By Andrea FERRARI